Nationally, there were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

Not all neighbourhoods in Chesterfield are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now in the past week.

1. Ashgate and Brockwell Ashgate and Brockwell had 857.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 44.7 per cent from the week before.

2. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton had 620.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.9 per cent from the week before.

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 885.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.4 per cent from the week before.

4. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill had 1,141.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.4 per cent from the week before.