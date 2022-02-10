Coronavirus case numbers are rising again in some areas of Chesterfield, official figures show. Image: Pixabay.

Chesterfield areas with highest Covid infections in the past week - as six neighbourhoods see spike in cases

Coronavirus case numbers are rising again in some areas of Chesterfield, official figures show.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:53 pm

Nationally, there were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

Not all neighbourhoods in Chesterfield are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now in the past week.

1. Ashgate and Brockwell

Ashgate and Brockwell had 857.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 44.7 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Google

2. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton had 620.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.9 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Google

3. Spital and Hasland

Spital and Hasland had 885.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.4 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill

New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill had 1,141.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.4 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

