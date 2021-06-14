Chesterfield areas where Covid is almost gone as England prepares to have lockdown rules extended
The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chesterfield and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:12 pm
But despite the country’s successful vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an extension to lockdown restrictions tonight amid rising cases of the Delta variant.
The latest figures show Chesterfield neighbourhoods reporting less than three infections in the latest seven-day period, June 1 to 8.
