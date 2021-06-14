Chesterfield areas where Covid is almost gone as England prepares to have lockdown rules extended

The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chesterfield and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:12 pm

But despite the country’s successful vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an extension to lockdown restrictions tonight amid rising cases of the Delta variant.

The latest figures show Chesterfield neighbourhoods reporting less than three infections in the latest seven-day period, June 1 to 8.

1. Old Whittington

Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 1 and 8, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

2. Staveley and Norbriggs

Staveley recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 1 and 8, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Buy photo

3. Brimington South and Tapton

Brimington South recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 1 and 8, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

4. Newbold

Newbold recorded an infection rate of 0-2 between June 1 and 8, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo
ChesterfieldEnglandBoris Johnson
Next Page
Page 1 of 4