As the 21 June ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are 11 Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an extension to England’s Covid restrictions with the remaining rules now expected to be lifted on July 19.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 1:28 pm
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 11 neighbourhoods in north and mid-Derbyshire – Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire Bolsover, Erewash and Amber Valley – where cases have risen in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw infections rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 2 and 9.
Page 1 of 3