The areas of north and mid-Derbyshire where Covid cases were being reported in the first week of June. Image: Pixabay.

As the 21 June ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are 11 Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an extension to England’s Covid restrictions with the remaining rules now expected to be lifted on July 19.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 1:28 pm

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 11 neighbourhoods in north and mid-Derbyshire – Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire Bolsover, Erewash and Amber Valley – where cases have risen in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw infections rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 2 and 9.

1. Killamarsh, NE Derbyshire

Killamarsh has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 94.7 per 100,000 people between June 2 and June 9, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

2. Long Eaton North, Erewash

Long Eaton North has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 76 per 100,000 people between June 2 and June 9, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

3. Hallam Fields, Erewash

Hallam Fields has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 73.5 per 100,000 people between June 2 and June 9, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

4. Ilkeston Town, Erewash

Ilkeston Town has seen rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise by 71.7 per 100,000 people between June 2 and June 9, according to the latest Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.

