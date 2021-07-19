Almost 1,000 further coronavirus cases in north Derbyshire

There were 307 new cases in NE Derbysshire, 266 in Chesterfield, 222 in Bolsover and 150 in the Derbyshire Dales local authority areas.

The rate of infection in Bolsover now stands at 8,546 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 8,474.

Elsewhere, the numbers are below the English average at 7,345 in NE Derbyshire, 7,121 in Chesterfield and 5,282 in the Derbyshire Dales.

There have been no new deaths from coronvirus in the north of the county

There were no new deaths from the virus in any of the four council areas in the last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,214 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the region.