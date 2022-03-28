They are also on the up in many neighbourhoods within Chesterfield.

There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39 per cent jump on the week before.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests. They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now.

1. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton had 1,191.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 88.2 per cent from the week before.

2. Old Whittington Old Whittington had 1,062.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 49 per cent from the week before.

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 1,023.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 58.8 per cent from the week before.

4. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 1,023 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 158.7 per cent from the week before.