They are also on the up in many neighbourhoods within Chesterfield.
There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39 per cent jump on the week before.
The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.
The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests. They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 17.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now.