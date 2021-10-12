252 further coronavirus cases in Chesterfield

A total of 11,536 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 11 (Monday), up from 11,284 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 10,994 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,322.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,469 over the period, to 8,193,769.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chesterfield increased by 252 over the weekend, official figures show.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 223 people had died in the area by October 11 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 10,898 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,615 people had received both jabs by October 10 (Sunday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.