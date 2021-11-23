194 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Chesterfield

A total of 15,056 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 22 (Monday), up from 14,862 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 14,349 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,828.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,773 over the period, to 9,889,926.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly another person has died afterr testing positive for covid-19

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 232 people had died in the area by November 22 (Monday) – up from 231 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,382 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.