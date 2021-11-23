194 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Chesterfield
The number of coronavirus cases in Chesterfield increased by 194 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 15,056 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 22 (Monday), up from 14,862 on Friday.
The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 14,349 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,828.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,773 over the period, to 9,889,926.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Chesterfield.
The dashboard shows 232 people had died in the area by November 22 (Monday) – up from 231 on Friday.
It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.
They were among 11,382 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show 75,311 people had received both jabs by November 21 (Sunday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.