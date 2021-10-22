116 further coronavirus cases in Chesterfield

A total of 12,513 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 21 (Thursday), up from 12,397 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 11,925 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,993.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 51,484 over the period, to 8,641,221.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 51,484 over the period, to 8,641,221.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by October 21 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,003 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,832 people had received both jabs by October 20 (Wednesday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.