County Councillor Dave Allen along with Belvedere House Care Home in Chesterfield bought the fully automated Defibrillator which is a much-needed live saving device.

Councillor Jenny Flood said: “The local community and Councillors had concerns over the distance to the nearest community defibrillator. We were introduced to Joe Robinson, creator of the app ‘defib map’ following an awards evening that took place at a local school. The Defib App is dedicated to his brother Tom and he would have wanted an automatic Defibrillator sited somewhere in St Augustine’s and with the opening of Belvedere House Care Home, the opportunity became a reality.”

The DefibMap.co.uk is a free and public Google maps add-on which educates people on the location of their nearest defibrillator and is dedicated to Joe’s brother Tom Henson who tragically passed away on the 31st of July 2018 at Gosforth fields, Dronfield, from cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart disease.

Launch of defib at Belvedere House in Chesterfield with Councillor Jenny flood. Seen Andy Smedley , County councillor Dave Alen, coun Jenny Flood, Shiva Sheikoheslami home manager, Clare Adsetts customer relations manager, coun Keith Miles, coun Lisa Blackemoore and Andrea Allman deputy manager.

Shiva Sheikholeslami, Home Manager said: “Belvedere House is proud to be able to support this amazing initiative by helping to cover the remaining costs to purchase and install the defibrillator which hopefully provides peace of mind for the community where every minute counts and hopefully it can make a big difference in saving a life.”