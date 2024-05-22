Community comes together as Voyage Care cuts the ribbon at Linnet Mews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this year, Voyage Care revealed exciting expansion plans within their sector-leading brain injury rehabilitation provision. Dedicated to improving the lives of people with brain injuries, they committed to opening three new brain injury services this year, providing an additional 51 beds across the North of England. Just a few weeks ago, they celebrated the completion of work on the first site of 2024!

Highly anticipated event

To mark this momentous occasion, Voyage Care’s esteemed brain injury team ventured to Linnet Mews in Clowne, Chesterfield, for a VIP ribbon cutting ceremony.

Congregating in the garden, guests were warmly welcomed by Voyage Care’s brain injury team, including Operations Director, Vicki Bennett, Property Development Manager Karen Beydoun, and newly appointed Director, Michael Chawatama.

Darren and Adam are cheered on as they cut the ribbon at Linnet Mews!

The highly anticipated VIP event attracted an array of industry professionals and members of the local community, all eager to see the latest addition to Voyage Care’s brain injury rehabilitation portfolio.

On the day, special guests included James Birch, founder of Decently, a ground-breaking healthcare technology innovation company, who will soon be launching a product to support behavioural management for those who have suffered brain injuries. Also in attendance were therapy professionals from Smart Rehabilitation, a specialist neuro-physiotherapy company appointed to provide evidence-based physiotherapy to future housemates at Linnet Mews.

Guests of honour

After a fun meet and greet, Voyage Care’s guests of honour prepared to launch ceremonial procedures. Darren and Adam, currently supported at one of Voyage Care’s nearby services, they first visited Linnet Mews during the preliminary stages of refurbishment.

Enlisted for their valuable opinions on plans for the property, Darren and Adam provided important insights into how accessibility features would benefit people recovering from brain injuries when they first visited in autumn 2023.

With the property now ready to become a special home for up to 10 people with brain injuries, Darren and Adam returned to officially open Linnet Mews. Supported by brain injury team from the local hospital, Darren and Adam cut Voyage Care’s iconic pink ribbon and launched the start of a bright future for people with brain injuries in the Chesterfield area.

Specialist support

Taking the first steps into the recently refurbished property, guests enjoyed personal guided tours, expertly led by key members of Voyage Care’s brain injury team. Browsing the extensive features of the service, guests were privileged to see for the first time exactly how Linnet Mews has been adapted to support the needs of those rehabilitating from a brain injury.

Key features of the fully accessible home include a dedicated therapy quarter, comprising a spacious gym for integrated physiotherapy sessions and a comfy consultation room for confidential therapy meetings, like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

Continuing their dedication to holistic support in other areas of the home, Linnet Mews also has an adapted “training” kitchen, spacious communal areas, and four transitional self-contained flats for individuals ready to embrace increased independence, with the reassurance of a residential setting.

Providing essential rehabilitation for those in the initial stages of their rehabilitation journey, Linnet Mews’ therapy-focused, active rehabilitation benefits from a social and community-based setting, empowering future housemates to put into practice redeveloped skills in everyday scenarios. This is proved to enhance positive rehabilitation outcomes and empower those receiving support with increased independence.

First of three

As one of three dedicated brain injury rehabilitation services set to open in 2024, Voyage Care are navigating an exciting period of growth and change – including the expansion of their expert team.

Recently welcoming Brain Injury Director Michael Chawatama, the team will continue laying the groundwork in opening opportunities for supporting those who have suffered brain injuries throughout the UK. For Michael, this was his first service launch with Voyage Care, and it proved to be an inspiring experience: