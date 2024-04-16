Come and have your Gait analysed in Hathersage
and live on Freeview channel 276
So whether you're experiencing discomfort or pain when walking or running or just interested in finding out how you carry your body weight, come and have a chat with Colin who will be available to help guide you through it all and you'll even be able to see your own Footscan too.
Foot, knee, hip and back pain is commonly a result of poor biomechanics, often stemming from the feet. If left untreated, these problems can lead to further injury and discomfort.
In clinic, we specialise in advanced clinical gait and movement analysis using the latest Footscan technology.
To book your FREE 15 minute place, ring Outside, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB on 01433 651936.
Be quick as spaces will be limited.