Church Wilne Rotary Club speaker evening: CPR training with Alyson Whitaker

We practiced on several CPR training manikin’s, using defibrillators, and became quite proficient by the end of the training.

There is an excellent app, for phones www.stayingalive.org Just touch the icon, and it talks and guides you how to carry out CPR. A great help in a stressful situation, as it also shows you where the nearest defibrillator is.

Alyson offered to teach groups how to carry out CPR, just contact our secretary and we will pass your details onto Alyson.

President Nigel & Alyson Whitaker

The British Heart Foundation has an excellent website with a short training course: How To Save A Life