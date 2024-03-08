Church Wilne Rotary Club speaker evening: CPR training with Alyson Whitaker

President Nigel welcomed Alyson Whitaker who taught us how to carryout cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Such a brilliant evening, teaching the club and guests how to save a life.
By John CookContributor
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We practiced on several CPR training manikin’s, using defibrillators, and became quite proficient by the end of the training.

There is an excellent app, for phones www.stayingalive.org Just touch the icon, and it talks and guides you how to carry out CPR. A great help in a stressful situation, as it also shows you where the nearest defibrillator is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alyson offered to teach groups how to carry out CPR, just contact our secretary and we will pass your details onto Alyson.

Most Popular
President Nigel &amp; Alyson WhitakerPresident Nigel &amp; Alyson Whitaker
President Nigel &amp; Alyson Whitaker

The British Heart Foundation has an excellent website with a short training course: How To Save A Life

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]

Related topics:CPRBritish Heart Foundation