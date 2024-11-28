Chlamydia awareness campaign launched in Derby and Derbyshire aimed at under 24-year-olds

A new public health campaign has launched across Derbyshire, targeting young people under 24-years-old, with a goal to increase testing rates among this age category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Testing rates for chlamydia are down across England (and reflected across Derby and Derbyshire) by nearly a third in the past four years*.

The "Single or Attached, Get Tested Before Your Next Match" campaign is designed to catch the attention of the under-24s in Derbyshire by emphasising the importance of sexual health checks, whether individuals are single, dating, or in a long-term relationship and to encourage young people to take control of their sexual health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Wood, health improvement manager at Derbyshire Community Health Services’ Integrated Sexual Health Services, said: “There is growing concern that many young people are unaware they have chlamydia, are not seeking testing or treatment and are at risk of longer-term health harms, including infertility, if the infection is left untreated.”

Your sexual health matters - chlamydia awareness campaign poster

Chlamydia is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in England, particularly affecting young people under 24-years-old. With between 50% and 75% of people who have chlamydia not experiencing symptoms, regular chlamydia testing is an important way for people to look after their own sexual health. The long-term harms of chlamydia infection, such as pelvic inflammatory disease and potential infertility, are experienced predominantly by women and trans people with a vulva and vagina.

Through a combination of social media messaging, targeted adverts, and partnerships with local schools, colleges, and communities, the campaign seeks to raise awareness of how to get a test and to reassure people that chlamydia is treatable, and testing is simple, non-stigmatising and a normal part of young people’s ‘self-care’ practices.

Key elements of the campaign include:

Free and confidential testing: Raising awareness of the ‘why, when, where and how’ of getting tested. With ‘at home’ testing, local settings and clinics to offer free and confidential chlamydia testing, treatment if they receive a positive test, the anonymous partner notification service and access to barrier method contraception at convenient locations throughout Derbyshire.

Raising awareness of the ‘why, when, where and how’ of getting tested. With ‘at home’ testing, local settings and clinics to offer free and confidential chlamydia testing, treatment if they receive a positive test, the anonymous partner notification service and access to barrier method contraception at convenient locations throughout Derbyshire. Digital engagement: Utilising social media platforms Instagram and TikTok to share chlamydia testing messages; ‘Should I get a chlamydia test?’ and how to get a test and treatment.

Kelly added: "We recognise that many young people do not know that taking a chlamydia test is free, easy and confidential. We want them to know that they will be supported with their results, anonymous partner notification and treatment (if needed), as well as with access to methods of contraception such as free condoms for safer sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This campaign is designed to emphasise that getting tested is a responsible and normal part of maintaining your overall health. Whether you're single or in a relationship, it's an important part of self-care to get tested before your next match."

The campaign launched in October 2024 with a focus on reaching young people where they are — both online and in their communities. By making testing more accessible and less intimidating, the campaign aims to increase the rates of chlamydia testing and detection significantly, in Derby and Derbyshire, and to empower young people to make informed choices about their sexual health.

*Testing rates for chlamydia have fallen in England by 30.9% since 2019, UKHSA Sexually transmitted infections and screening for Chlamydia in England: 2023. Annual data report.