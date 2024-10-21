Chief Nursing Officer meets next generation of nurses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chief Nursing Officer for England visited the University of Derby to meet with nursing students to find out how they are learning to become the future generation of healthcare professionals.

Duncan Burton is responsible for providing clinical and professional leadership for all nurses, midwives, and nursing associates across health and social care in England.

He was joined by Professor Jamie Waterall, who is currently leading the Chief Public Health Nurse Office for the Department of Health and Social Care, Fabian Henderson, NHS England’s Deputy Director, Nursing Workforce, and Jackie Brocklehurst, Assistant Director of Clinical Leadership and Education – Nursing and Midwifery NHS England (Midlands).

Chief Nursing Officer with nursing students from the University of Derby

During the visit, they met more than 50 nursing students from a range of courses at the University, including adult nursing, child nursing, mental health nursing, and nursing associates, with some first-year students having just started in September.

This was followed by a tour of the University’s Clinical Skills Suite, which includes several mock wards, imaging facilities and the latest clinical resources. These state-of-the-art facilities are built to professional standards and enable students to develop the competencies needed to thrive in their careers.

Students also provided demonstration sessions of CPR and nursing fundamentals at the visit.

Dr Denise Baker, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the College of Health, Psychology and Social Care at the University of Derby, said: “We were delighted to welcome Duncan and guests to the University and to be able to showcase our amazing facilities.

“The visit was an excellent opportunity for students and staff to hear directly about the nursing profession and its future direction of travel. It was also a great opportunity to recognise the importance of supporting our future nurses and inspiring them to make their own contribution to the profession.”

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “It was great to meet nursing students from the University of Derby to hear about their experiences, and what inspired them to choose nursing. Our nursing profession, alongside midwifery, offers such rewarding and diverse career opportunities and, importantly, the chance to make a difference to people’s lives every day.

“It was brilliant to see such energy and enthusiasm from the student nurses and trainee nursing associates we met – from those who started their courses a few weeks ago to those in their final year of training.

“Thank you for choosing to join our nursing profession, and thank you to colleagues at the University and within the local health and care system for all you do to support and develop our next generation of nurses, midwives and nursing associates.”

Second-year Adult Nursing BSc student Callum Collins shared his nursing journey with the Chief Nursing Officer, explaining how he chose to study at Derby because of its links with the NHS.

He said: “I wanted to study nursing because I like caring for people and hope to become a District Nurse once I graduate. I have really enjoyed my time at Derby so far. The facilities are fantastic, there is a good mix of practical study and academia, and I have been able to spend time on placement at the Queen’s Hospital, in Burton.”

First-year Nursing Associate student Bobby Adegoye explained how he was inspired to study nursing after his mum graduated from the University of Derby in 2020.

He said: “My Mum studied mental health nursing, and she is my inspiration. While I have only been at the University of Derby for a few weeks, the resources and teaching are first-class. It can be quite a transition from Further Education into Higher Education, yet I’ve found it to be smooth; the staff have been really welcoming.”

Professor Jamie Waterall, England’s Deputy Chief Public Health Nurse, said: “Nurses, midwives, and nursing associates will play an increasingly important public health role in the future. It was therefore helpful to hear how the University of Derby is ensuring that students have the necessary knowledge and skills to ensure that our professions support everyone to live well for longer.”

Nursing at Derby is ranked Top 15 for student satisfaction in the Complete University Guide 2025, and Top 15 for student experience in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025.

There are many routes to becoming a nursing professional, with the option to study online or on campus, and some courses at the University of Derby start in January 2025.

For more information, visit www.derby.ac.uk/January