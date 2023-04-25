News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
30 minutes ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
38 minutes ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
39 minutes ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
4 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation

Chesterfield Trade Union body commemorates International Workers' Memorial Day

The Trade Union Safety Team based in Chesterfield will be commemorating International Workers’ Memorial Day on 28th April 2023 with an event in the Peace Gardens at Tapton Park, Chesterfield.

By Jerry HagueContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

There will be a short service and wreaths will be laid at the TRUST memorial tree in the Peace Gardens, including by the Derbyshire Asbestos Support Team, at 11amJerry Hague, TRUST Co-ordinator, said: “IWMD is commemorated throughout the world and has the dual aim of remembering all workers who have died as a result of going to work, as well as fighting for the living. Workers are still suffering the consequences of health and safety hazards from years ago and work still causes avoidable and tragic deaths and ill health. It is important to maintain awareness of these dangers and campaign for safety at work to be given the highest priority.”

The event will take place at Tapton ParkThe event will take place at Tapton Park
The event will take place at Tapton Park
Related topics:ChesterfieldWorkers