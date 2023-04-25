Chesterfield Trade Union body commemorates International Workers' Memorial Day

There will be a short service and wreaths will be laid at the TRUST memorial tree in the Peace Gardens, including by the Derbyshire Asbestos Support Team, at 11amJerry Hague, TRUST Co-ordinator, said: “IWMD is commemorated throughout the world and has the dual aim of remembering all workers who have died as a result of going to work, as well as fighting for the living. Workers are still suffering the consequences of health and safety hazards from years ago and work still causes avoidable and tragic deaths and ill health. It is important to maintain awareness of these dangers and campaign for safety at work to be given the highest priority.”