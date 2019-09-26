Chesterfield sexual health team is officially outstanding

Chesterfield's specialist sexual health team is celebrating after being rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The team, based at Wheatbridge Health Village on Wheatbridge Road, was inspected as part of a formal assessment of services provided by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

Members of Chesterfield's specialist sexual health team celebrate their official outstanding rating.

MORE: Derbyshire man is fined after he was caught with cannabis at Dover docks

The CQC's chief inspector of hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, said: "The trust's community sexual health services respected people's privacy while supporting their individual needs.

"This service worked particularly successfully to support vulnerable people, including those who had been sexually assaulted or abused.

"Staff were resourced with the right training and information, and they worked collaboratively with other services to get the best possible outcomes for people.

"An outstanding rating is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment; I congratulate everyone involved.

"We continue to monitor the trust and we will return to carry out further inspections to check on progress with improvements."

Tracy Allen, chief executive of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, added: "I am so proud of everyone who works here for helping us to achieve this fantastic result.

"It just shows the commitment, energy and effort that all our staff put into their roles every day in ensuring we do the best we can for our patients and for each other."

MORE: Pervy Derbyshire nurse sent lewd Facebook messages to woman and sexually touched her