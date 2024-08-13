Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Health and Wellbeing hub shortlisted for the HSJ Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is delighted to announce that the Health and Wellbeing Hub has been shortlisted for the Staff Wellbeing Award at the HSJ Awards, recognising an outstanding contribution to healthcare and securing a place at the prestigious awards ceremony later this year.

Over 1,000 entries have been received for this year’s Awards, with 234 projects and individuals reaching the final shortlist. The high volume and exceptional quality of applications showcases the impressive levels of innovation and care continually being developed within the UK’s healthcare networks.

Following the thorough judging process, the Trust was shortlisted, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held later this year, with the Health and Wellbeing Hub standing out as a real ‘success story’ worthy of a prized place on the panel’s shortlist.

The Trust’s vision is 'exceptional care provided by exceptional people', we have 5,000 colleagues and following the pandemic wanted to invest in their health and wellbeing - caring for the carers.

External photo of the Health and Wellbeing Hub

The Health and Wellbeing Hub opened in July 2023 - and is a free on-site facility supporting both physical and mental wellbeing. The facility boasts:

Counselling rooms

A fully equipped gym

Two studios to host groups and exercise classes

Areas for group or individual reflection after traumatic incidents

Changing room and shower facilities

Bike storage facilities

Foyer space for colleagues to take time out, eat lunch and network

Abbie Foster, Health and Wellbeing Lead at the Trust, said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted for the Staff Wellbeing Award at the HSJ Awards. It’s a great way to showcase all the incredible work the teams have been doing across the Trust to make improvements for our colleagues and their wellbeing. A huge thank you to everybody involved.”

Caroline Wade MBE, Executive Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development, added: “The real value comes from how the Hub and support available makes our colleagues feel. We saw a 5% decrease across the burnout question on the 2023 NHS Staff Survey - with the Trust scoring 3.5% better than the national score.

“We hope that this will inspire other organisations to take further steps to support their colleagues’ wellbeing.”

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan, adds; “It always gives me great pleasure to congratulate our finalists at this stage of the judging process and this year is no exception as we acknowledge Chesterfield Royal Hospital for being shortlisted in the category of Staff Wellbeing.

“However, it’s always important to remember that the HSJ Awards are not just a celebration of success stories but also a platform to shape the future of the NHS.

“We can’t wait to welcome our finalists to the awards ceremony in November and to recognise and applaud such impressive achievements across the sector. Huge thanks also go to our headline partner, Vodafone Business, who share our mission of driving the standard of healthcare excellence and creating better patient experiences.”

The full list of nominees for the 2024 HSJ awards can be found at www.awards.hsj.co.uk. The selected winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at Evolution London on 21st November 2024.