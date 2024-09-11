Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity appointed the ‘Charity of the Year’ across Bolsover

Not one but two organisations from Bolsover have committed to supporting Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity as their ‘Charity of the Year’ for 2024/25.

Bolsover District Council and the Chairman, Tom Munro, together with SNAP Fitness, have made the declaration to support the charity as so many local people are supported by the incredible work of the Trust on a daily basis.

Cllr Munro, said: “We very much appreciate Chesterfield Royal Hospital; it’s a great local asset for people. The care given is exceptional and many of the colleagues who work at the Trust are also members of our community, so it felt right to support the charity. We have numerous activities planned throughout the year to raise awareness and fundraise for them including raffles, my Civic Dinner, my Civic Service and many more.”

The Charity has recently undergone a change to branding to show a clearer connection to the whole hospital trust – and aims to make ‘every day exceptional’. The Charity was responsible for the £2m Health and Wellbeing Hub, which provides free access for colleagues employed by the Trust 24/7.

Josh Dawes, added: “Our Members have often used the hospital and have lived in the area for generations, so we really wanted to show our support. It’s great that the Charity is committed to working with us too – we’re offering free day passes to colleagues and will be fundraising across the year as well as supporting with Health and Wellbeing talks at the Trust. It’s exciting stuff!”

Both organisations will continue to work with the Trust and Charity to raise awareness and fundraise across the year – and they are always on the look out for volunteers, ideas and to have direct engagement from people in the community to support. You can find out more online: Our Charity : Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Mahmud Nawaz, Chair of the Trust, ended: “I’d like to extend our deepest appreciation for the Bolsover communities for working with us. To have two organisations prepared to make Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity their ‘Charity of the Year’ is such a great thing and we’re looking forward to continue working together. Thank you. Every penny raised goes to making every day better at the Trust for our patients, visitors and colleagues.”