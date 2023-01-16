The Government has pledged the funding to deliver 29 new breast cancer screening units, 58 remote access upgrades and nearly 70 life-saving service upgrades to speed up diagnosis and treatment. Upgrades will include ultrasound and X-rays to better detect cancer using new and improved software.

These new units and service upgrades will allow more women to be screened earlier improving outcomes for patients and will be put in place in areas where they are most needed, including Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The life-saving investment includes 16 new mobile breast screening units, 13 additional static units, 58 live remote access upgrades for existing units and 10 software upgrades to carry out ultrasounds and X-rays. As a part of the scheme, Royal Chesterfield Hospital will benefit from new 3 Dimensions Mammography technology, which offers 3D breast screening for patients.

Royal Chesterfield Hospital will benefit from a 3 Dimensions Mammography Bundle B.

Mr Kevin Sargen, Medical Director at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, commented: “We have received additional funding for a new mammogram diagnostic unit manufactured by the company Hologic - this equipment will replace an older digital unit at Chesterfield Royal. The new equipment provides the ability to perform 2D and 3D imaging and biopsies on both our mammography units.

He added: “This will allow us to continue to care for patients presenting with breast symptoms and those recalled from the screening programme to a high standard. The unit will be in place by end of 2023"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister of State for Health Helen Whately said: “These breast cancer screening units will mean more people can get checked for cancer, closer to home. Most people will get the reassurance of an all-clear but for those who are diagnosed, catching their cancer early is the best thing we can do - and gets them on the path to early treatment too.”