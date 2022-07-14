Chesterfield Royal Hospital sees one of the biggest increases in Covid-19 admissions in the country

The number of patients with coronavirus has has risen by 150 per cent this week, bringing the total of new coronavirus admissions at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital to 101.

The Royal has also seen one of the biggest increases in Covid admissions in the country – ranking number 13 out of 200 trusts with the highest rise in cases.

This increasing number has put additional pressure across the wards, particularly hitting the emergency department.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Nearly all acute hospitals in the country are struggling with increased numbers of patients.

"We are all – primary and secondary care included – under increasing pressures and continue to see a rise in the number of Covid patients being admitted to the hospital.

“We are working tirelessly to care for these patients as well as those coming to the hospital for all other urgent, emergency and planned procedures and treatments. We are currently caring for 101 patients with Covid in the Trust, this has risen rapidly over the last week.

“Our Emergency Department is seeing longer waits than usual and together with the increase in temperatures and the hot weather warning we need people to truly ensure they are getting to the right place, first time.

“Local people can help by using the most appropriate service for them. People should not be calling 999 or attending EDs unless their condition is really an emergency, otherwise it will mean very long waits and may result in delays for seriously ill people.

“We have five Urgent Treatment Centres across Derbyshire where you’ll be seen on the day and often within the hour for conditions such as fractures, minor burns or sprains. If you’re struggling with your mental health you can call the 24/7 Derbyshire support service any time on: 0800 0280077.

“Aches, pains and common colds can be self-treated at home, while local pharmacies can help with minor injuries, allergies or rashes with a range of over-the-counter treatments. For more advice and guidance, just call NHS111 who can direct you to the most appropriate service.”

Last week, following the admission of 14 patients with Covid, the hospital announced that masks will be mandatory for all colleagues, patients and visitors in order to limit the spread of the virus. This includes retail outlets, eating areas, meeting places and corridors.

The pressure on the NHS in the upcoming days will be further increased by the heatwave which is expected to hit England at the weekend and continue into the beginning of the next week. Temperatures could peak at 33°C in Chesterfield forecasted, for Monday.

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning and with the heat and resurgent Covid cases all NHS regional ambulance services in England have moved to their highest state of alert.