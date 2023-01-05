Chesterfield Royal Hospital requires all visitors and staff to wear surgical masks as critical incident continues

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has announced that, in line with regional and national guidance – and due to the increase of respiratory illnesses – surgical face masks are required to be worn by colleagues, visitors, and patients at the hospital. The rule comes into effect from today (Thursday, January 5) and masks will be required to be worn by colleagues and visitors in all clinical areas – including ward corridors, patient rooms and side rooms. Masks must also be warn in all public areas, including the main entrance and corridors, and any offices where social distancing of 1m+ cannot be achieved. Mask and hand-washing facilities can be found upon all entrances and exits to the hospital.The team at the hospital have asked the community to help limit the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu and COVID-19. Practising good hygiene will support their efforts and remains one of the best ways to limit the spread of infection, as well as being vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. Visitors are encouraged not to visit the site if they are symptomatic with coughs or colds.