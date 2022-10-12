Chesterfield Royal Hospital reassures patients amid blood supply concerns

Concerns have been raised across the country, as the NHS issued first-ever amber alert following blood supply shortages.

NHS aims for six days of stock, but five of eight blood types are below that figure, and one is below two days leaving operations at risk.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has asked hospitals to put emergency plans in place, and asked to consider prioritising emergency surgery, and cancelling non-urgent operations.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has reassured its patients as the NHS issued an amber warning amid blood supply shortages across the UK.

Donors have been urged to come forward as a matter of urgency, and donor centres in towns and cities have extended their hours to increase capacity.

Wendy Clark, Interim Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Asking hospitals to limit their use of blood is not a step we take lightly. This is a vital measure to protect patients who need blood the most.

“Patients are our focus. I sincerely apologise to those patients who may see their surgery postponed because of this.”

Donations are needed more than ever as since the summer NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has been struggling with blood shortages which have been largely caused by staff absences due to Covid.

Donors have had appointments cancelled, and the NHS has been forced to recall former staff to run donation clinics.

Blood can only be stored for 35 days, which means there is a constant need for donations – and a need for specific blood types.

Dr Kevin Sargen, Chief Medical Officer at Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “It’s important that people continue to give blood if they are able to. Stocks across the country are experiencing a shortage and we need to work together to bolster our supplies.

“Here at the Trust, we work as efficiently as possible. We do continue to have appropriate and safe supplies of blood, and related blood products but we always need donations to ensure this continues going forward.”

