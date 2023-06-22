The site opened on Wednesday (June 21) on what was a former staff car park next to the existing ED – which will, for now, remain home to the urgent treatment centre.

The new development has capacity for 115,000 patients each year but people are being asked not to visit – unless you really need to.

Complete with a state-of-the-art approach to patient flow, including shape and colour-coded wards, and ultra-modern technology the department is being hailed as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the hospital.

Chesterfied Royal Hospital new Emergency department opens today - 21st June.

Dr Katherine Lendrum, clinical lead for the urgent and emergency care development and ED Consultant, commented further: “The new Emergency Department is an absolutely amazing facility which will provide our local population with emergency care but only when they really need it.”

“We genuinely hope we don’t need to see people but if someone needs us, we will be there and do our absolute best to give high quality care in a timely manner.

“Emergency departments are open 24/7 365 days a year; they are staffed by a large team of nurses and clinicians (doctors and allied health professionals) who have expertise in immediately life or limb threatening emergencies.”

The walls feature art from Dave Draws and a host of artists local to Chesterfield whilst the layout is designed to help patient flow: there are even specifically designed quieter waiting areas.

Chesterfied Royal Hospital new Emergency department opens today - 21st June. Neurodiversity and mental health quiet area.

Dr Anthony Kenny, programme director for the Emergency Department development, said: “The new department has the ability to live monitor patients, it has a dedicated children and young people’s area and a specialist zone for neurodiverse patients or those experiencing a mental health crisis, all of which mean we are providing a truly world-class facility for the region.

“The area above the department is one of the proudest ‘added extra’ elements; we have a state-of-the-art simulation suite and facilities which will support training for ED colleagues to provide the best possible care and we have also included modern changing and break-out rooms.”

It follows the opening of a new £2million paedatric unit at the beginning of the month. The purpose-built centre had been in construction for around 18 months. Tracy Barker, lead nurse for family care, said the new unit would make ‘a real difference’ and emphasised the more informal, welcoming design when compared to a traditional hospital ward.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive of the Trust, said: “This is a truly fantastic facility for the hospital and the communities we serve. With clinical leadership, engagement at all levels and years of planning, I’m very proud of the skills, experience and hard work that have gone into shaping our new emergency department.”

Chesterfied Royal Hospital new Emergency department opens today - 21st June. Dr Anthony Kenny, programme director, new emergency department.

Dr Lendrum added: “Sometimes (in up to 70% of attendances) people choose to come to an emergency department with less urgent problems - perhaps because they don’t know where to go or because they perceive they will be seen quicker; get all the tests they need done or be treated faster.