Chesterfield Royal Hospital “extremely busy” as pressure on NHS services across Derbyshire rises

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is “extremely busy” amid rising demand for services – with pressure on the NHS increasing across Derbyshire.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said: “We are extremely busy and our colleagues are working based on patients' priority. We thank patients currently in our hospital for their patience and understanding of our circumstances.

“Any type of abuse towards our staff will not be tolerated. Thank you.”

NHS services across the county have experienced high levels of demand in recent days.

Health leaders in Derby and Derbyshire have urged people to consider which service is right for their needs, amid rising pressure on NHS services in recent days. They added that some people who are attending emergency departments would receive a quicker and more appropriate service from a community pharmacist, or at an urgent treatment centre.

Dr Chris Weiner, NHS Derby and Derbyshire chief medical officer, said: “Our NHS system has come under sustained pressure in recent days.

“Larger numbers of people than usual have been attending our emergency departments and as a result wait times are longer than normal.”

Dr Weiner asked people to take advice from the NHS Derby and Derbyshire’s winter ‘Think Which Service’ information campaign, so they could make an informed choice over which service to use if they, or a relative, become ill.

Dr Weiner said: “We are seeing people attending our hospital emergency departments with issues like abdominal pain, urinary tract infections, coughs, respiratory infections and skin rashes. These are things a community pharmacist can often help with.

“People are also attending having had a fall – and this is something that our urgent treatment centres across the county can treat.

“Accessing the right service at the right time and in the right place means that emergency ambulances and hospital department clinicians can focus on treating people whose life is most at risk.

