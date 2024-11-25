Chesterfield Royal Hospital achieves ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award’ through supporting local families and breaking down barriers

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has achieved the ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award’ from Derbyshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has achieved the ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award’ from Derbyshire County Council.

The Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award aims to:

Help community venues show they actively welcome and support breastfeeding

Support new families to feel confident breastfeeding when out and about

Improve awareness about the lifelong benefits of breastfeeding for mother and child

Remove any barriers that may prevent people from breastfeeding in public

(L-R) Denise Pemberton, Frenulotomy Lead Midwife; Aimee Leatherday, Infant Feeding Lead; and Siobhan Almond, Infant Feeding and Wellbeing Lead Midwife.

Having a breastfeeding friendly Trust, families can feel confident to breastfeed in public with the reassurance that staff members are aware of the Equality Act 2010, the law which protects breastfeeding and therefore will support families. The Trust will never ask anybody breastfeeding to move to an unsuitable place or cover up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is passionate about supporting patients and the community - an important part of this is making sure that families feel comfortable to feed while out and about, and within the Trust.

This can help reduce feelings of loneliness, improve mental health, reduce stigma, and ease their breastfeeding journey.

Siobhan Almond, Infant Feeding and Wellbeing Lead Midwife, said: “It is a privilege to lead the rollout of this scheme across Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Parents cannot always predict when they will next need to breastfeed their baby or child so it is important that they feel safe and welcome to breastfeed whenever and wherever they need to whilst visiting the Trust.

(L-R) Caroline Wade MBE, Director of HR and Operations Baby Friendly Guardian; Councillor Hart, Elected Cabinet Member for Health and Communities; Denise Pemberton, Frenulotomy Lead Midwife; Jenny Godfrey, Public Health Derbyshire County Council; Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive; Siobhan Almond, Infant Feeding and Wellbeing Lead Midwife; Dotty Watkins OBE, Interim Director of Midwifery; Aimee Leatherday, Infant Feeding Lead; and Mahmud Nawaz Chair.

As a result of collaborative working there are a number of exciting projects and improvements currently happening throughout the Trust in relation to infant feeding. This shows our commitment in supporting and enabling the normalisation of breastfeeding within the hospital for patients, colleagues, and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dotty Watkins OBE, Interim Director of Midwifery, added: "I am delighted beyond measure that Chesterfield Royal Hospital has been awarded the ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ award from Derbyshire County Council.

"It was a pleasure to be joined by Councillor Carol Hart from Derbyshire County Council and Jenny Godfrey from Public Health Derbyshire County Council, who presented the award.

"There have been so many people who have made this possible, though special thanks must go to the Perinatal Infant Feeding Team, Siobhan Almond, Amiee Leatherday, Rachel Payne and Denise Pemberton. Thanks also to the executive support of Hal Spencer, Chief Executive, and Caroline Wade MBE, Trust Infant Feeding Guardian, for their support throughout the journey. To have strong leadership support for getting the basis right in our service, certainly makes a difference.”

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chesterfield Royal Hospital on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important it is to ensure that breastfeeding parents feel safe and encouraged to feed their children in public.

“We hope that lots more Derbyshire businesses will sign up to the Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award.”

If you would like to see all local venues who are part of the scheme, please visit the DCHS’s Breastfeeding Welcome Online Directory and Interactive Map Breastfeeding your baby: derbyshirefamilyhealthservice.nhs.uk/breastfeeding