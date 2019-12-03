Chesterfield mum wants answers over maternity care

A mum is calling answers over the care of her son at a troubled hospital trust.

Kate-Anne Wilds has instructed lawyers to investigate after her son, who was born at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital two weeks after her waters broke, was diagnosed with disabilities.

Kate-Anne Wilds and her son Morgan Boden.

The 40-year-old is among a number of people to call in solicitors to examine care at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which is at the centre of an inquiry into reported failings in maternity services.

It comes after an inquiry into failings at the trust, initially focusing on 23 cases, was widened to include more than 600.

An interim inquiry report said children were left disabled during their time at the maternity unit, while staff got the names of some dead babies wrong.

Kate, from Telford, but who now lives in Chesterfield, has instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate the care she and Morgan received and whether more should have been done to deliver him earlier.

Morgan Boden.

She sought medical help after her waters broke and she started leaking amniotic fluid in January 2004.

It was decided to induce Kate. Morgan, who was stuck in the birth canal, was born after a 14-hour labour.

Now aged 15, Morgan has a range of disabilities including autism and dyspraxia, as well as other learning difficulties and a stutter. He also suffers from behavioural problems, mobility, co-ordination and balance issues, as well as hypermobility syndrome in both ankles and feet.

Kate-Anne said: “Morgan is the most wonderful, loving and affectionate boy I could have ever wished for, but struggles with his neurological difficulties and other problems.

Kate-Anne Wilds with Morgan shortly after his birth.

“I have always been angry by what happened around Morgan’s birth, but we just tried to get on with things the best way we can – I thought my concerns would not be listened to.

“It’s only now, with all the other issues at the hospitals emerging, that you realise the extent of the problems and there are others with similar concerns.”

Paula Clark, trust interim chief executive, said: “We have been working, and continue to work, with the independent review into our maternity services.

“On behalf of the trust, I apologise unreservedly to the families affected.”