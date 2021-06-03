Chesterfield hospital improves CQC rating to Good after latest inspection

Cygnet Acer Clinic, in Mastin Moor, offers a 28-bed service providing assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for women with personality disorder and complex needs or acute mental health needs.

After a recent inspection, by CQC inspectors deemed the hospital to be ‘Good’ in all five domains and a full report was officially published on Thursday, June 3.

This in an improved rating since the hospital's last inspection in August 2020 when it was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ overall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cygnet Acer Clinic in Mastin Moor has been rated 'Good' following a latest CQC inspection

Kimberley Mullen, Hospital Manager of Cygnet Acer Clinic said: “To go from inadequate to requires improvement to a good rating in all five domains in under 18 months – and during a pandemic - is a significant achievement, and testament to the dedication and determination of the entire staff team to deliver great care.

"It also demonstrates Cygnet Health Care’s commitment to investing in improvements to provide high quality, safe services.

“We are particularly proud that the patients themselves highlighted the kindness and compassion of our staff and the support and respect they are shown while in our care, and we hope this positive report will be a boost to everyone involved in transforming this service.”

In the latest report, CQC inspectors said they had seen positive feedback from service users who said that ‘staff were kind, caring and very supportive and staff respected their wishes and valued them.’

The report added: "The service worked to a model of mental health rehabilitation specific for patients with emotionally unstable personality disorders. It was well led, and the governance processes ensured that ward procedures ran smoothly.

“The ward teams included or had access to the full range of specialists required to meet the needs of patients on the wards. Managers ensured that these staff received training, supervision and appraisal.

“The ward staff worked well together as a multidisciplinary team and with those community teams who would have a role in providing aftercare.”

It also said staff “developed holistic, recovery-oriented care plans informed by a comprehensive assessment” and “provided a range of treatments suitable to the needs of the patients cared for”.

The full report can be found here.