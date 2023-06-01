News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Chesterfield fundraising group reaches £13,000 milestone for sight loss charity Guide Dogs

Local fundraisers in Chesterfield have won recognition this week for raising £13,000, funding a guide dog into a partnership with someone with sight loss.
By Eleanor StephensContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:41 BST

Thanks to these hard-working volunteers, guide dog Joey is now fully funded to support someone with sight loss for his working dog career.

It costs around £55,000 to breed, train and support a guide dog throughout their life. Guide Dogs continues to support the dogs during their time working as a guide, so the £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training after the dog is partnered with someone with sight loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chesterfield fundraising group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised the sum through local activities like collections and sponsored events.

Guide dog Joey funded by Guide Dogs Chesterfield fundraising group Guide dog Joey funded by Guide Dogs Chesterfield fundraising group
Guide dog Joey funded by Guide Dogs Chesterfield fundraising group
Most Popular

Jane Davison, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs covering Chesterfield, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum, which will make a real difference for the people we support. Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else. We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do. We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

The charity is looking for more volunteers to help out in a number of roles, from fundraising to helping raise puppies. To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 0800 781 1444.

Related topics:ChesterfieldVolunteers