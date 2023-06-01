Chesterfield fundraising group reaches £13,000 milestone for sight loss charity Guide Dogs

Thanks to these hard-working volunteers, guide dog Joey is now fully funded to support someone with sight loss for his working dog career.

It costs around £55,000 to breed, train and support a guide dog throughout their life. Guide Dogs continues to support the dogs during their time working as a guide, so the £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training after the dog is partnered with someone with sight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chesterfield fundraising group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised the sum through local activities like collections and sponsored events.

Guide dog Joey funded by Guide Dogs Chesterfield fundraising group

Jane Davison, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs covering Chesterfield, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum, which will make a real difference for the people we support. Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else. We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do. We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”