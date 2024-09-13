CHEC’s new site set to reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of NHS community-based healthcare, is ready to welcome patientsfor cataract surgery after officially opening the doors at its Rowland Hill House site in Chesterfield city centre. The conveniently located facility will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology services in the community.

With ample free parking and excellent transport links, the new clinical facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art ophthalmology theatre. Now accepting referrals, CHEC Chesterfield is supporting the NHS to reduce waiting times by treating patients for conditions including cataracts within four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care,” explains Emily Greaves, Hospital Manager at CHEC Chesterfield.

Chesterfield community hospital opens doors

“For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services free of charge for local people in the community. We’re excited to become part of the Chesterfield community and look forward to welcoming our first patients in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible,” concludes Emily.

To learn more about accessing the services CHEC provides at its Chesterfield site, please contact [email protected]