Chesterfield clinician achieves top marks in highly-coveted training programme

Andy Jones is one of 26 graduates from the 2022 intake who has completed the 18-month long, sector-leading training scheme. Like his fellow graduates, Andy was then promoted into a full-time Senior Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinician role for the community healthcare services provider.

The Leeds Metropolitan University graduate, who studied Sports Therapy, has since been promoted to a Team Lead at Connect Health’s Community MSK service in Nottingham.

Talking about the GDP, he said: “Upon graduating I predominantly worked in professional football for several years, then I realised I wanted practice in a different clinical setting, and I felt like it was a right time, right place moment when I saw the GDP advertised. So, I decided to apply and here we are.”

Enjoying the variety of his role, he continued: “Each day varies which means I’m not doing the same thing – which is a nice blend. On Thursdays I have gym-based rehab sessions in the local leisure centre which I really enjoy. A lot of my time is split between face-to-face clinics and supporting them through our telephone triage PhysioLine, I am the first the point of contact for patients.”

Andy says the support from his colleagues has been second to none, particularly following his promotion to Team Lead. He continued: “The help and advice I have received at Connect Health has turned me into a more well-rounded clinician. And that continuity of learning – from the GDP to now - has been invaluable.

“Looking ahead I am excited to take on further responsibilities and work more closely with the organisation’s leadership team. Service improvement is an area I’m keen to get more involved with and I cannot wait to grow within the company.”

Connect Health has now accepted applications for its 2024 GDP.

The industry-leading scheme, ideal for those looking to accelerate their clinical careers, is focused on developing compassionate, skilled clinicians that thrive within a contemporary healthcare environment. It features work-based training with a senior clinical mentor and protected continuous professional development (CPD) time.

With an impressive 90 per cent pass rate, those, like Andy, who complete the programme are promoted to senior MSK clinician within 18 months.

"Dr Andrew Cuff, Director of Clinical Strategy at Connect Health, said: “Our sector leading graduate scheme proves immensely popular every year, thanks to our commitment and track record of providing high-quality training opportunities and professional development. This is in addition to Connect Health’s standing as an industry leader in MSK.

“As Andy’s story shows, there’s great potential for growth and recognition within Connect Health and we work hard to facilitate high-performing clinicians through our Academy, all while keeping our patients front and centre.”