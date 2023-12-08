Whittington care home is in the running for a prestigious national award.The Chesterfield care home has been shortlisted in the Care Team of the Year category at the sixth annual Caring UK Awards, which recognise excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK.

Alison Boote, Operations Director for Healthcare Management Solutions, said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Whittington. They have worked tirelessly to transform the home since it came under the management of Healthcare Management Solutions in January 2023. I am incredibly proud that this has been acknowledged, both by the CQC with a Good rating and with this award success.”

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading care industry magazine Caring UK, with support from headline sponsor Virgin Money.

In each category up to seven finalists have been selected and they will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.

Some of the team from Whittington care home after receiving its recent Good rating from the CQC

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at The Athena in Leicester on Thursday, December 7 when the industry will gather to salute all that is great about the care sector.

The nomination:

As a team Whittington have risen to the challenge with a positive attitude and unwavering determination resulting in a total turnaround of the service in less than 12 months, transforming the home into a friendly, caring, safe, and welcoming sanctuary for all residents. Every member of the team played their part in offering their talents, skills, and time, resulting in positive feedback during inspections and monitoring visits.

When faced with this task of making these improvements, two mantras which everyone followed were, ‘team work makes the dream work’ and ‘we’re in it to win it’.

The whole team has been enthusiastic learners in our developing training programme, often seeking further training in addition to the mandatory courses to enhance their knowledge and skills for the benefit of the residents. Staff members from different teams have put their gardening talents to good use by developing the garden and adding colourful floral pots, hanging baskets, and even created a small vegetable garden that the residents and team can enjoy together.

The nursing and senior care team worked diligently with residents and relatives to develop comprehensive and person-centred care plans that have been positively received. The catering team has also been working hard with the nutritionist to develop new menus that are healthy and person-centred. The Head Chef even created a three-month plan of seasonal menus in her own time, ensuring variety and balance to tempt the palate of all.

These examples are just a snapshot of the valuable work of the team, improving the home and enhancing the lives of the residents. The team have done an incredible job in transforming the service and making the improvements necessary to achieve a 'Good' rating in all domains in the recent CQC inspection in less than 12 months.