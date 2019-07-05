Chesterfield bowls club celebrates sponsorship with Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre

A Chesterfield bowls club is celebrating after landing a sponsorship deal with Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre.

Wingerworth Bowls Club is to receive £500 for the team’s competition shirts and will also use the cash to put towards the erection of an all-weather and cricket ball proof shelter for members and guests.

Wingerworth Bowls Club is celebrating after Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre announced it would be sponsoring the club.

Club fundraiser Margaret Elliott said: “We were delighted when we heard about the centre’s ongoing support. Our members would like to thank Barlborough Treatment Centre for their kind Sponsorship for 2019 season.”

Care UK, which runs the centre on behalf of the NHS, has also given sponsorship of £10,000 to the English Indoor Bowls Association to promote the sport to a wider audience.

Hospital director Steve Booker said: “Bowls is a wonderful way to keep active, social and competitive when our joints might not allow us to take on the sports of our youth. A number of our patients are members of the club and we have seen how they have benefitted from the sport, which is why we were delighted to show our support for the club.”