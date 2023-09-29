Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funded by GamAware, DAAS now provides the relatives and friends of someone with a gambling problem, FREE BACP accredited counselling .

The aim is to help clients improve their knowledge of addiction, identify if a problem is developing and to learn how best to support someone they are concerned about. Sessions can be offered either face-to- face or remotely and group training sessions on addictions and change are also available

Elaine Handley, Service Manager, said:

“For many years we have worked with people affected by another’s alcohol problem, through our RAFT and CRAFT *provision. We know this kind of intervention works, and know those affected see improvements in the way they communicate with their loved one, when they better understand the process of addiction. Knowledge is power!

This has a direct benefit on their mental health and wellbeing. We also see those, attending our ‘Affected Other’ course, or have counselling, often leads to increased willingness in the person with the addiction to engage in treatment .

Our change of name means we can widen the focus of our provision, by helping loved ones, friends, and health and social care workers, make more effective interventions with someone who has an addiction.

Positive change is possible. And we anticipate our new work with problem gambling to be as successful as our years of interventions in the alcohol field”

The new service is available now, and referrals can be made on line, by phone or via the DAAS website.

Here is a case study from one of DAAS’ GamCHAT clients -

‘John, my husband, had gambled for many years, it was just fun, I even played along with him, and we enjoyed having a flutter, or buying scratch cards.

We had some issues in the family and John’s business suffered. It was around this time I noticed him quickly shutting down his laptop, and being more secretive, moody and withdrawn.When we bought scratch cards he bought more, and the fun seemed to have gone out of it, it almost seemed like his life depended on winning.I tried to tell him I was worried but he became angry, and I found it difficult to raise this, for fear of him becoming more withdrawn. Family life was suffering; we were doing less with friends. Financial concerns were certainly mounting, and while he was expecting us to cut costs, I had a hunch he might be spending more and more on gambling.One day, I did some detective work; I hated myself, but found that on his banking app, he had credit card debts of around £15,000, lots of references to betting companies, and transfers from our current account.I was livid. How could he do this, how could he lie? I begged him to get help, but he withdrew further, and even started going out alone in his car.

I was terrified he might take his own life, which you read about in relation to gambling. That is when I contacted the DAAS GamCHAT service.My counsellor was amazing. She talked me through addiction, how it can take hold, and the impact. We spent time talking about the ways it had affected me, and I could be completely honest. It was just such a relief to get it off my chest. But she also gave me some ways to talk to John in a calmer way. and for me to try (although it was hard!) to show him that I understood what he was going through, and how we might try to find a way forward together.He broke down, and together we began to tackle the problem. I don’t fully trust him yet, and I know he is still struggling, but he has agreed to get help for himself, which I think is great progress.

I can’t thank DAAS enough. I still check in with my counsellor and continue to practice the new ways I learnt to talk to John, calmly, openly and constructively. Long may it last!