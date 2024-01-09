Central Technology launch a Winter Fundraising Campaign to help BrightLife combat loneliness

During the winter months, many individuals, especially the elderly, experience the weight of the January blues.

With shorter daylight hours, harsher weather conditions, and increased hazards outside, the older generation often feel less inclined to step out. This time of year can bring an overwhelming sense of isolation, particularly for those living alone.

BrightLife, a local charity rooted in Chesterfield, stands committed to combating loneliness and isolation among individuals aged 50 and above in Chesterfield, Bolsover, and North East Derbyshire. Sadly, they estimate that nearly 13,000 people in this region aged over 50 experience frequent or constant loneliness.

Loneliness is a universal issue, and its impact on health cannot be

understated. Research links it to depression, sleep disturbances, cognitive decline, psychological stress, and mental health challenges.

Chesterfield-based IT company, Central Technology are supporting BrightLife with the launch of their own innovative fundraising initiative. Central Technology work with businesses across the UK to assist in achieving their goals through technology.

They adopt a partnership approach to deliver customised IT Support, Cloud, Cyber Security, and Telecom Solutions, aiming to significantly impact businesses and propel them towards higher levels of success.

For the upcoming months, any completed customer satisfaction surveys from the fantastic customers of Central Technology will contribute to supporting BrightLife’s vital cause. Central Technology aim to aid BrightLife in expanding their telephone befriending service, a lifeline for many. A simple call to someone lonely can brighten their world.

Mark Cass, BrightLife’s Business Development and Marketing Manager, expresses his thanks: “We are thrilled that CT is backing our cause, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by loneliness.

"The ongoing cost of living crisis, recent heavy flooding and bad weather has proven to be a constant reminder to us of how important it is that we support older people who are vulnerable and isolated.

"We know from our own research that these individuals are often overlooked and represent a generation that is the last to complain. Our goal is to raise £50,000 to extend support in the area.

"It costs £6 to make one call, and a donation of £300 sustains weekly contact for an older person for over 50 weeks of the year. We welcome the support from CT and their customers.”

Central Technology we will be encouraging all their customers to complete a survey form. For every form completed the company will be making a worthwhile contribution to the charity.