Celebrating mental health support in Derbyshire - A local star steps in

On May 28th, the Derbyshire Recovery & Peer Support Service hosted a special event at The SMH Group Stadium in Chesterfield with one heartfelt goal in mind — to say “thank you” to the unsung heroes of mental health support in our communities.

The event, titled “Celebrating You,” was organised to honour the dedicated peer facilitators, volunteers, and group participants who give so much of themselves to support others across Derbyshire.

These peer-led groups, supported by national mental health charity Rethink Mental Illness, run hundreds of support meetings every month across the county. They provide spaces where people with lived experience of mental health challenges come together, not just to cope, but to grow — and to help others do the same.

A local Star Steps In

Adding sparkle to the occasion was local celebrity, stage and screen actor, Tarik Makarem who attended the event to shine a spotlight on those being celebrated. The former Emmerdale and Casualty star is known for supporting charitable causes, and he brought genuine warmth, humour, and energy and even stayed to spend time connecting with attendees after the event. And then had to dash off — quite literally — to his next commitment, starring as Jesus, in the highly anticipated US drama series, Jesus Crown of Thorns on FOX.

As one organiser put it, “The energy Tarik brought out in people cannot be faked or taken lightly.” His presence helped lift spirits and reinforce what the day was all about: recognising human kindness, resilience, and the power of community.

A Day of Joy and Reflection

The afternoon included music, food, a raffle, awards, all carefully curated to create a relaxed and celebratory atmosphere. But beneath the fun lay something deeper.

One attendee reflected, “It was a very special day that gave us the time and space to reflect on how we’ve grown together over the past year. It was truly heartwarming to see how much happiness it brought to people’s faces.”

Those sentiments were echoed throughout the day, as stories were shared, friendships rekindled, and the room filled with an unmistakable sense of pride and gratitude.

A Model Worth Sharing

In a climate where services often feel the pressure to “prove their value” to commissioners and funders, events like this speak volumes. As one team member noted:

“If I were Rethink, I’d record what happened yesterday and play it back at every commissioner and leadership meeting. That energy — that impact — it’s what services like ours enable, and it can’t be captured in just a spreadsheet, or report”

The event was a team effort, with special thanks going to Ben, April, and Jack, whose planning and dedication helped bring it to life. As one staff member humbly put it, “All I did was invite Tarik and blow up a few balloons — the real magic came from the team, and the people we were there to celebrate.”

Looking Forward

Even with the continued support of Rethink Mental Illness and the growing strength of peer-led communities across Derbyshire, the future of the Derbyshire Recovery & Peer Support Service is not without uncertainty. Like many mental health services, not only around funding, but also in how it might be shaped, structured, or delivered in the years ahead.

But what remains clear — and was powerfully evident on the day — is the impact this service has on people’s lives. Mental health recovery is real, it’s happening every day — and it deserves not only to be celebrated but sustained.