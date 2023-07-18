Care home for people with brain injuries opens in Chesterfield
Lucy Fallon and Paul Constable, who established Ariya Neuro in 2015 to address a national shortage in suitable Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) support, used £1.6m funding from Unity Trust Bank to buy half an acre of land near Chesterfield to build a bespoke eight-bed property plus two adjoining bungalows.
The development, called Elizabeth House, at Holmewood, offers high quality living accommodation, a gym and therapy rooms as well as therapeutic outdoor space including accessible gardens, wildlife pond and some chickens.
Lucy said: “People with ABI were leading normal lives before they suffered a significant injury, such as an accident or a stroke, and quite often they’re sent home from hospital without support or put into care homes which don’t suit their needs. We offer high quality care and effective rehabilitation to help people get their life back.
“It’s important that people are in a nice place while they recover, rather than feeling like they're in an institution. The combination of an exceptionally kind and therapeutic atmosphere, highly skilled therapists and a conducive environment, ensure people can thrive.”
Lucy has a background in social care management with a Post Graduate degree in brain injury rehabilitation, and Paul, a registered nurse, have dedicated their careers to supporting people with brain injuries. They also own two residential homes in South Yorkshire - Clifton Court in Rotherham and Ariya House in Barnsley and a community supported living service (all CQC rated ‘Outstanding in all areas’).
Despite this proven excellence, the couple’s previous bank did not have an appetite to fund a third property, which impacted on Ariya’s ability to support more people in their recovery.
Lucy said: “We approached Unity for funding because they support the healthcare sector and there was a synergy in our value-base. Unity Trust Bank are very supportive. They give us space to breathe, because they know where our expertise is, which makes for a constructive partnership.”
Ariya Neuro Care, which is recommended by Headway, the brain injury association, can now care for up to 30 people across all three homes and takes referrals from across the country alongside their outreach community support services.