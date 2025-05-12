Buxton Medical Practice joins DHU Healthcare family
The partnership was confirmed on 1st April 2025, marking a new chapter for the practice while ensuring continuity of care for patients and strengthening primary care services in the community.
As part of this transition, long-serving partners Dr. Miller and Dr. Haddon will continue to provide patient care in their roles as GPs, offering clinical sessions and their leadership and expertise in the running of the practice but will no longer be partners. The partnership agreement will now be overseen by Dr. Aqib Bhatti, DHU’s Medical Director and GP, and Dr. Saurabh Johri, DHU’s Regional Clinical Director and GP, who will work alongside Dr. Miller and Dr. Haddon.
Joanne Lacey, DHU’s Deputy Director of Primary Care, said:
“We’re delighted to welcome Buxton Medical Practice into the DHU Healthcare family. This partnership secures the future of the practice and the high-quality care it provides to its patients. There will be no changes to clinical teams, appointments, medical records, prescriptions, or patient access, and the practice will remain a key part of the High Peak & Buxton Primary Care Network.
"With DHU’s support, we aim to further enhance patient services by investing in technology, staff development, and improving access. As a community interest company, DHU is committed not only to delivering excellent healthcare but also to supporting local causes, creating employment opportunities, and minimising our environmental impact.”
Dr. Tom Miller, GP at Buxton Medical Practice, added: “Joining DHU Healthcare is an exciting opportunity to strengthen and safeguard the delivery of primary care services for our community. Our priority remains delivering high-quality patient care and supporting our dedicated practice team.
"We look forward to working closely with DHU colleagues and our local partners to continue delivering exceptional services and to ensure that Buxton Medical Practice thrives for many years to come.”
With an established reputation for delivering NHS services in Derbyshire for over 35 years, DHU Healthcare has a proven track record of working collaboratively with primary and community care teams across the Midlands. The organisation is well-positioned to support the continued success of Buxton Medical Practice.