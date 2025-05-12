Buxton Medical Practice joins DHU Healthcare family

DHU Healthcare is delighted to begin providing primary care and GP services for patients at Buxton Medical Practice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership was confirmed on 1st April 2025, marking a new chapter for the practice while ensuring continuity of care for patients and strengthening primary care services in the community.

As part of this transition, long-serving partners Dr. Miller and Dr. Haddon will continue to provide patient care in their roles as GPs, offering clinical sessions and their leadership and expertise in the running of the practice but will no longer be partners. The partnership agreement will now be overseen by Dr. Aqib Bhatti, DHU’s Medical Director and GP, and Dr. Saurabh Johri, DHU’s Regional Clinical Director and GP, who will work alongside Dr. Miller and Dr. Haddon.

Joanne Lacey, DHU’s Deputy Director of Primary Care, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Pictured are: Joanne Lacey (Deputy Director Primary Care), Luke Upshall (Digital Project Manager), Saurabh Johri (Regional Clinical Director), Joanne Atkinson (Secretary), Kristyna Barton (GP Assistant), Billie Rowan (Administrator), Sue Jackson (Practice Nurse), Sue Hall (Administrator),Hannah Cartwright (Practice Nurse), Jacob Bronzo (Assistant to the Practice Manager), Denise Nuttall (Receptionist), Jeff Haddon (GP Lead), Aqib Bhatti (DHU Medical Director), Tom Miller (GP Lead), Serena Linnell-Bennett (Practice Manager), Rochelle Waites (Administrator), Paul Tilson (Managing Director of UEC)

“We’re delighted to welcome Buxton Medical Practice into the DHU Healthcare family. This partnership secures the future of the practice and the high-quality care it provides to its patients. There will be no changes to clinical teams, appointments, medical records, prescriptions, or patient access, and the practice will remain a key part of the High Peak & Buxton Primary Care Network.

"With DHU’s support, we aim to further enhance patient services by investing in technology, staff development, and improving access. As a community interest company, DHU is committed not only to delivering excellent healthcare but also to supporting local causes, creating employment opportunities, and minimising our environmental impact.”

Dr. Tom Miller, GP at Buxton Medical Practice, added: “Joining DHU Healthcare is an exciting opportunity to strengthen and safeguard the delivery of primary care services for our community. Our priority remains delivering high-quality patient care and supporting our dedicated practice team.

"We look forward to working closely with DHU colleagues and our local partners to continue delivering exceptional services and to ensure that Buxton Medical Practice thrives for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an established reputation for delivering NHS services in Derbyshire for over 35 years, DHU Healthcare has a proven track record of working collaboratively with primary and community care teams across the Midlands. The organisation is well-positioned to support the continued success of Buxton Medical Practice.