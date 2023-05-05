Britain's fattest towns have been revealed

Health experts at Now Patient have looked into the percentage of people classified as overweight or obese in England, Scotland, and Wales and revealed the areas with the highest and lowest rates of obesity.

They found one district in Derbyshire was in the top ten nationwide with nearly three-quarters of adults being classified as overweight or obese.

North East Derbyshire has 73.8% of adults overweight – placing it sixth overall and behind only Thurrock, Stockton-on-Tees, Tamworth, Hartlepool, and Knowsley.

London areas dominated the least-obese regions with Islington, Westminster and Richmond upon Thames making the top three.

NowPatient used data from Public Health England to find the percentage of adults, aged 18 and above, classified as overweight or obese in districts and united authorities. The company also used Google Keyword Planner to work out how the most ‘weight conscious’ areas in the country.

Issuing advice, a spokesperson for NowPatient said: “Losing weight is a difficult process. It takes some lifestyle changes which require a lot of discipline. However, it can massively improve your physical and mental health.

"Implementing more protein into your diet is a great way of helping you lose weight. The reason why is that protein can make you feel fuller for longer, therefore reducing your appetite.