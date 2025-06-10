Brain tumour patient organises charity hike to support vital research

A Derbyshire woman living with a brain tumour is organising a 10-mile charity hike to raise vital funds for research, inviting others to join her for the scenic challenge on 30 August 2025.

Jessie Mae Lambert, 27, from Derby, was diagnosed in April 2024 with a grade 2 astrocytoma, which is the most common type of primary glioma in both children and adults, after experiencing seizures that were initially misdiagnosed as panic attacks. To manage the cancerous tumour, she underwent surgery to remove 40% of it, followed by a course of radiotherapy. Now back at full-time work as a Marketing Manager, Jessie is planning her first fundraising event – a community hike located about 40 minutes from Derby.

Jessie said: “Since being diagnosed with a brain tumour and epilepsy in April 2024, I’ve always wanted to do something to give back and raise awareness. But going through radiotherapy and trying to adjust to life again, including going back to full-time work, really knocked me for six. I needed to wait until I felt more like myself again. Now that things are starting to feel a bit more normal, I finally feel ready to do something positive and proactive. This hike feels like the perfect way to celebrate that.”

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and kill more women under 35 than breast cancer. Yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Hikers will be asked to donate to Brain Tumour Research, the only national charity focused on finding a cure for all brain tumours and an organisation close to Jessie’s heart. Branded t-shirts and hats will be available to participants on the day and Jessie emphasises that no one should feel pressured to fundraise individually. A small donation and willingness to be part of the team is all that’s needed.

“The route I’ve chosen is absolutely stunning,” Jessie said.

“I’ve done it a couple of times now, and the last time I walked it, I found myself saying out loud, ‘Everyone is going to love this!’ It has a great mix of peaceful views, a few rocky parts to make it fun, and even a little place to paddle if the weather is good. I want the day to feel relaxed, inclusive and joyful, something we can all remember with smiles, not stress.”

Since her diagnosis, Jessie has used TikTok to share her journey with honesty and vulnerability, helping others recognise the early signs of brain tumours and encouraging them to push for answers when something feels wrong. Her story has resonated widely, offering both practical advice and emotional support to people facing similar experiences.

Her openness has already inspired others to take action, including a friend-of-a-friend who ran three marathons in three countries to raise money in Jessie’s name. For Jessie, raising awareness and funds is deeply personal and rooted in a desire to create change.

Jessie said: “As someone living with a brain tumour, the statistics terrify me, but I also have hope in what organisations like Brain Tumour Research are doing to tackle the disease. I believe that through fundraisers like this, we can shine a light on how serious and overlooked brain tumours are, and start pushing for the investment that could change so many lives, including mine. Only together will we achieve that ultimate goal of finding a cure and saving countless lives every year.”

Ashley McWilliams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Jessie’s strength, honesty and determination are truly inspiring. By turning her own experience into a force for good, she is helping raise awareness of this devastating disease and the desperate need for more funding. Fundraising events like her hike are vital in helping us move closer to a cure. We’re incredibly proud to support Jessie and look forward to seeing the community rally behind her.”

To join Jess’s Big Hike, visit: