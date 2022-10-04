Bolsover spent nearly £39million of Government funding tackling pandemic
Almost £39m of Government funding was spent to keep Bolsover district going at the height of the pandemic, new figures have revealed.
A report into Bolsover District Council’s Covid-19 funding shows that between early 2020 and 2022 the authority received £42.5m from central Government in the form of relief and grants.
Thanks to help from The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, just over £25m was given out in business support grants for firms that could prove they had incurred financial losses as a result of the pandemic.
Most Popular
Just shy of £300k was distributed in one-off £500 compensatory payments to people who lost earnings as the result of the legal requirement to self-isolate to avoid transference of Coronavirus.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government gave the council just under £2m to cover the authority’s losses and incurred costs, including loss of fees and charges, PPE and cleaning materials, IT, additional staff and equipment.