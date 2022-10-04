News you can trust since 1855
Bolsover spent nearly £39million of Government funding tackling pandemic

Almost £39m of Government funding was spent to keep Bolsover district going at the height of the pandemic, new figures have revealed.

By Christina Massey, Local Democracy Reporter
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:27 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:27 pm

A report into Bolsover District Council’s Covid-19 funding shows that between early 2020 and 2022 the authority received £42.5m from central Government in the form of relief and grants.

Thanks to help from The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, just over £25m was given out in business support grants for firms that could prove they had incurred financial losses as a result of the pandemic.

Just shy of £300k was distributed in one-off £500 compensatory payments to people who lost earnings as the result of the legal requirement to self-isolate to avoid transference of Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government gave the council just under £2m to cover the authority’s losses and incurred costs, including loss of fees and charges, PPE and cleaning materials, IT, additional staff and equipment.

