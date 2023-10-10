Bloodstock Open Air raises over £5,000 to support lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire has raised more than £5,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), as the charity celebrates 15 years of vital service.

Bloodstock Open Air (B-O-A) is the UK’s biggest independent metal festival and was held on 10 – 13 August 2023 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. The festival attracts around 20,000 fans who can enjoy four days of heavy metal fun with over 120 international acts performing across four stages, as well as fairground rides and other entertainment.

Fans attending Bloodstock Open Air generously donated to support the vital service of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, raising a total of £5,492, making even more lifesaving missions possible in Derbyshire and further afield.

Within minutes, DLRAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Rachael Greenfield, Director of Bloodstock Open Air said, “My brother and fellow Bloodstock Open Air Director Adam Gregory witnessed a road traffic collision earlier this year and he saw how quickly the crew of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance jumped into action.”

“We realised without this quick intervention so many people who require pre-hospital critical care would likely not survive,” she added.

Commenting on behalf of the charity, Tracey Jones, Community Fundraising Executive for Derbyshire said, “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Bloodstock Open Air who donated funds to support our lifesaving missions. A special thank you goes to Rachael and Adam for choosing us as one of two charities to support at their festival this year.”

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA)

“We rely on generous fundraising and funding to remain operational, and without the support of the local community just like this, the lifesaving missions in Derbyshire and further afield wouldn’t be possible,” she added.

The charity is celebrating 50,000 missions and its 15th anniversary of providing its lifesaving service across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland in 2023 and is encouraging people to visit a charity store and grab a bargain, donate unwanted clothing to one of many clothing banks, get involved in a challenge event, fundraise, or even sign up to volunteer.