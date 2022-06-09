Blood donor numbers in Derbyshire Dales fall to lowest level on record

According to NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), 1,306 people gave blood in Derbyshire Dales in the year to March – the lowest number since at least 2016, when figures are first available.

The number of new people registering to give blood in the area is also below pre-pandemic levels, with 354 people registering in the same period, compared to 598 in 2019-20.

137 new donors gave blood for the first time in 2021-22 – up from 110 the year before, but lower than the year to March 2020, when 182 people donated for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could you help save somebody's life by becoming a blood donor?

Ahead of World Blood Donor Day, on June 14, the service has set a target recruit 175,000 new donors nationally – including 12,124 across the East Midlands.

NHSBT spokesperson Alex Cullen said: “The NHS needs more donors over the next five years of all blood types. A mass public campaign is being held this National Blood Week and throughout June to identify people with most needed blood types.

“We especially need more Black African and Caribbean donors to help patients with sickle cell. We’re encouraging more people to donate and find out their blood type – it’s quick and easy.”

Across England, the number of blood donors has been declining for some time.

In the year to March, 789,840 people donated – compared with 878,612 in the year ending March 2016.

Demand for blood dropped during the pandemic as hospitals suspended routine care – but more donors are now needed to due to a drop in recruitment and hospital activity picking up.

The NHS is particularly short of blood types O negative and B negative, and is urging people to get tested to see if they could save lives.

Blood donations are taken across the country, in established centres and by NHS roving blood donation teams.

Pop-up clinics are scheduled for Matlock and Bakewell later this year, but appointments are available in nearby towns for donors able to travel.