New league tables ranking the performance of NHS Trusts in England have been revealed, with the East Midlands’ eight acute hospital trusts being rated based on their performance.

Published for the first time, the league tables will see every acute NHS trust in England assessed quarterly, based on services such as urgent and emergency care to elective operations, and mental health services.

Trusts will be scored into four performance segments, ranked between one to four, with the first segment representing the best-performing areas and the fourth segment showing the worst-performing trusts.

Inside each group, trusts are then ranked by their average metric score, with a lower score meaning a better ranking.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We must be honest about the state of the NHS to fix it. Patients and taxpayers have to know how their local NHS services are doing compared to the rest of the country.

“These league tables will identify where urgent support is needed and allow high-performing areas to share best practices with others, taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

“Patients know when local services aren’t up to scratch, and they want to see an end to the postcode lottery - that’s what this government is doing. We’re combining the extra £26 billion investment each year with tough reforms to get value for money, with every pound helping to cut waiting times for patients.”

Here we reveal the best and worst-performing acute trusts in the East Midlands.

1 . Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Chesterfield, overseeing Chesterfield Royal Hospital. It ranked 41 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.03. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Kettering, overseeing Kettering General Hospital. It ranked 73 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.42. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust Northampton General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Northampton, overseeing Northampton General Hospital. It ranked 96 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.57. | Google Maps Photo Sales