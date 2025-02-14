It’s a challenging time for the NHS which has seen its busiest week this winter following an outbreak of norovirus. A “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses have had a huge impact, with flu cases already reaching their peak and around around 96% of adult hospital beds occupied.
Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local GP practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.
Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Derby City Council and beyond.
Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).
Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.
Here we reveal the best GP practices in Derby City Council, which were voted for by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.
