Beat the Blue Monday blues: Challenge yourself for charity

Local charity Treetops Hospice is encouraging people to take on a charity challenge to help tackle Blue Monday.

Blue Monday, which this year falls on Monday 15 January, is known as the most depressing day of the year and associated with feelings of sadness and lack of energy.

Supporting a worthwhile cause can be a wonderful way to counter these feelings, as Claire Mathias, Treetops Relationships Manager – Challenges, explains:

“Whilst there’s no science behind Blue Monday, every year it falls at a time when daylight hours are short, the weather is usually poor, and Christmas festivities are a dim and distant memory.

“Doing something positive for charity can make you feel good about yourself, give you a purpose, and help you connect with other people, especially at a time when you might be feeling low.

“Last year, over 100 people completed challenges and raised money for the hospice. We’re incredibly grateful for their support.”

Treetops has a range of challenges that people can tackle over the coming year including parachute jumps, wing walks, bike rides, treks, and more.

Last September, Treetops Wellbeing at Home nurse, Kate Kells, completed a parachute jump from 14,000 feet.

Kate, from Ilkeston, did the parachute jump to celebrate her 50th birthday. She described the experience as ‘the most amazing thing I’ve ever done’:

“I was a bit nervous beforehand but very excited and I was so pleased I did it. The views as I glided down were amazing, as was the feeling of floating down. I’d encourage anyone else to give it a go. It was the perfect adventure!”

Kate raised over £850 for Treetops where she helps care for thirty local patients with a terminal diagnosis each week.

“Treetops is a charity, and we need to raise over £4million a year to keep providing our care. I want to help ensure that we can continue offering our care for people in the future.

“Many of the patients I visit are simply too poorly to go out much, so they can feel isolated. We want to help them live a quality life for as long as they can, so we take our care direct to them at home.

“As well as a good natter, we might listen to music or look at photos to reminisce, and play games such as cards or dominoes. Our visits also mean family members and carers of patients can have valuable respite time.”