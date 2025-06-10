Barlborough hospital celebrates 20th birthday

Staff and patients at a local Barlborough hospital hosted a special event to celebrate its 20th anniversary this week, after first opening its door to patients in June 2005.

Guests included staff, new and returning patients, plus honoured members of the community including Cllr Duncan Haywood, St John Ambulance, paediatric bereavement charity Mac’s Healing Hearts, The Sitwell Arms and Barlborough Links Golf club who the hospital has local partnerships with.

Originally set up to help reduce NHS waiting lists for East Midlands residents in routine operations like hip and knee surgery, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, has performed nearly 90,000 procedures to date and has expanded its services to include cataract and weight loss surgery and hernia operations. The hospital now welcomes private patients having launched its Wellsoon private healthcare service 18 months ago.

Over the past two decades, the hospital’s team has grown and now employs 240 staff - 28 of which have been there since the very first day! The site has also expanded over the years by adding a 4th theatre in 2016.

Its shorter than average waiting times for both NHS and private surgeries has encouraged patients mainly from Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire to seek treatment, although some come from much further such as Liverpool, Manchester and even Suffolk after seeking GP referrals to the hospital, or via self-referral privately in order to be treated sooner.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, now treats on average 5,000 patients a year either as day surgery patients or inpatients.

Joining the team on the very first day in June 2005, was Dr Adefemi Kaka, Consultant Anaesthetist and believes the diversity of staff is it one of its key strengths, he says, “When we opened there were so many colleagues and staff from all over the world. The diversity works very well to our strengths because everybody brings something different. There is always a smile on the ward. I think one of the first things patients notice is that it’s a joy to work here. Everybody I see has a positive opinion about the hospital.”

Also a long-standing member of the team, Orthopaedic Consultant, Ferenc Toth says he loves coming to work each day at the hospital and is proud of its family atmosphere amongst the team, he comments: “I’ve been working here for 20 years and everybody knows everybody. I come here as if I am coming home. It’s a great place to work, simple!”

Speaking at the celebrations, Barlborough Councillor, Duncan Haywood commented: “May this hospital continue to be a beacon of healing for the next 20 years and beyond. I know of family and friends who have had operations here. They all speak very highly of the hospital and its staff. You can be rightly proud of the work you do.”

Hospital Director, Steve Booker, added: “Over the past 20 years we’ve changed a lot in terms of what services we are now able to offer, but in many ways we’ve not changed at all. We’re still committed to our ethos of patient-centred care and being very friendly and efficient. I’ve been here from the beginning and I’m extremely proud of the team. I’m most proud of the excellent reputation of our hospital within the community and love hearing of people’s positive experience of coming to us for treatment or surgery. We’ve achieved so much in 20 years and we’re looking forward to celebrating our success with everyone who has made that possible.”

Former patient, Mike Blaze, 88, who has had both knees replaced at the hospital and is a huge advocate of its staff and expert care, says: “Since I’ve had both knees replaced at Barlborough it’s been magic! Even though I live 38 miles from the hospital I recommend it to everyone. Many are simply not aware that as an NHS patient you have a choice where you can be treated - you don’t have to go to your local hospital if the waits are too long. It’s a great service, clean and welcoming with shorter waiting times. The surgery has made a huge impact on my life.”

Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital. Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group hip and knee surgery is available from 4-6 weeks of seeing a consultant.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough is located at 2 Lindrick Way, Barlborough, Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 4XEX. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com