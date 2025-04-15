Ashgate Hospice reopens outpatient services after major revamp to double capacity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashgate Hospice has reopened its outpatient services to patients with a palliative diagnosis after undergoing a six-month refurbishment project to double its capacity.

Work to enhance outpatient services at Ashgate Hospice’s site in Old Brampton started on September 23 and was completed in April.

The project has seen upgrades carried out to the charity’s day services area, as well as the main reception, waiting area, clinic rooms and fundraising hub.

The newly refurbished unit reopened to patients on April 8 and will allow the charity to welcome more people than ever before.

Margaret Bullock with Sarah Kerry, day services manager. Photo by Ellie Rhodes (www.ekrpictures.com)

The hospice said the improvements will significantly enhance the experience for patients with an incurable diagnosis like Margaret Bullock, who has been receiving care and support from Day Services for about eight years.

The 86-year-old, from Bakewell, has breast cancer that has spread to other areas of her body. She said: “It's a lovely start to the spring to be able to be back at the hospice again.

“There's lots of different new rooms than before and the colours in here are lovely, they make the environment so relaxing. You feel like you are coming to such a lovely, warm space.

“The last few years would have been a lot worse without being able to come here. The hospice gives me something to look forward to; coming here has made such a difference to my wellbeing.

“It’s very nice to be able to discuss your problems with other people you've met at the hospice, and they can discuss things with me.”

Another service user, Linda Biggs, 74, from Inkersall, first came into contact with the hospice following the death of her husband Keith.

She has since accessed counselling support and attends the day services unit after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis herself in 2022.

Linda added: “As soon as I walked in through the door there was this air of tranquility. It was so nice and it felt so welcoming. Everything is so comfortable.

“Just knowing these services are there is such a comfort. Someone has time for you, someone makes you feel welcome – that's a huge thing in itself.”

As part of the refurbishment, the day services unit has been reconfigured into three spaces to provide a larger capacity and variety for its regular drop-in sessions.

Rooms have also been redecorated and new furnishings were installed throughout, creating a more welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.

The revamped space will allow the hospice to run drop-in sessions, activities, and other programs at the same time, which was not possible in the previous layout.

It will also mean the service can be opened for an additional two days per week, meaning double the number of people will potentially be able to access the unit.

A total of 34 businesses, trusts and individuals came together to make the refurbishment possible, saving the hospice more than £320,000 through their incredible generosity.

Sarah Kerry, day services manager for Ashgate Hospice, said: “Our aim was clear from the start – by enhancing the space, we wanted to offer specialist palliative care to more people, all while improving the overall experience for patients.

“One of our top priorities was creating an environment that feels like a home away from home for the people we care for and support.

“We wanted our day services to feel warm, welcoming, and far removed from any clinical setting, and we’re delighted with how it’s turned out.

“We’re so grateful for the generosity of all the businesses who supported the project. Thanks to them, we can now reach more people in our community with the care they need when they need it most.”

During the refurbishment period, the hospice’s day services was temporarily relocated to another building on the hospice site, which also served as the main reception.

Outpatient clinics were held on the hospice’s inpatient unit, while phone and video consultations ensured patients continued to receive support.

To find out more about Ashgate Hospice’s day services and the refurbishment project, visit the charity’s website here.