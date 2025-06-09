More than 5,000 blood donations are needed every day 💉

The NHS is calling for blood donors to come forward to help stabilise blood supply.

Just two per cent of the population is keeping blood stocks afloat.

More than 5,000 donations are needed every day with more than one million active donors required to help maintain a safe and reliable blood supply.

Two thirds of blood donated is used to treat patients who rely on blood transfusions, including those with cancer and life-long blood conditions.

Blood donors in the O blood group are in high demand as it is the most common blood type and can be received by all patients in an emergency.

Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, Dr Jo Farrar said: “There are many thousands of people who donate regularly and help us keep patients alive. Thank you. You are amazing. You keep the NHS going and save and transform thousands of lives a year.

“Our stocks over the past 12 months have been challenging. If we had a million regular donors, this would help keep our stocks healthy – you'd truly be one in a million.

“Please book an appointment today, experience how good it feels to save lives, and come and do it again in a few months.”

Unfortunately, not everyone who wants to give blood is able to. Here is everything you need to know about who is eligible and what medical conditions might make you unable to give blood.

Not everyone can give blood, these are the common health conditions that mean you can't be a donor. | Pexels, Lucas Oliveira

Who can give blood?

Blood is always in high demand, the NHS needs 5,000 donations every day to meet the needs for patients across England alone.

Donated blood is used to treat critically ill patients, as well as anyone who has lost blood through an accident, injury, surgery or in child birth.

When blood stocks drop to low levels, many people come forward hoping to give blood, but not everyone can.

According to the NHS, those who want to give blood must:

be generally fit and well

be aged between 17 and 65

weigh between 7 stone 12 lbs (50kg) and 25 stone (158kg)

have suitable veins (we will check these before you donate)

meet all donor eligibility criteria (we will check this with you before you donate)

What are the reasons you can't give blood?

There are people who cannot donate blood, often this is due to a health condition, or previously needing to receive a blood transfusion.

Most types of cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma and colon cancer mean you cannot donate blood. Heart conditions including heart failure or stroke, also rule you out.

If you have type 1 diabetes or if you use insulin and have type 2 diabetes or another type of diabetes you cannot donate, you are also unable to give blood if you have inflammatory bowel disease or multiple sclerosis.

You cannot donate blood if you:

have had most types of cancer

have some heart conditions

have received blood, platelets, plasma or any other blood products after January 1, 1980

have tested positive for HIV

have had an organ transplant

are a hepatitis B carrier

are a hepatitis C carrier

have injected non-prescribed drugs including body-building and injectable tanning agents

If you are awaiting any results, hospital appointments or undergoing any medical investigations, you will not be able to give blood until these are completed. There are also some restrictions on giving blood if you have recently travelled to certain destinations around the world.

You can check for the full list of health conditions and travel destinations that might mean you cannot give blood at Blood.UK, or alternatively you can call them on 0300 123 2323 to see if you can donate.

Can you give blood if you are sexually active?

You can give blood if you are sexually active, however you may have to wait up to three months to donate blood if you have had anal sex with a new partner in the last three months or if you finished taking Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) or Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) in the last 3 months.

It is also advised you should wait if in the last three months you had sexual contact with a partner who is:

HIV positive

HTLV positive

a hepatitis B carrier

a hepatitis C carrier

syphilis positive

has received money or drugs for sex

has injected non-prescribed drugs including body-building and injectable tanning agents

Is there an age limit for giving blood?

Yes, to give blood you must be aged between 17 to 65 years old.

Can you give blood if you have tattoos?

If you have recently had a tattoo, including semi-permanent make-up and microblading, you will have to wait until four months have passed before you can donate blood. The same rule applies for anyone who has recently got a piercing or undergone acupuncture treatment.

You can find out more about how to donate blood and the nearest NHS blood donation centre near you by visiting Blood.UK.