Are Derbyshire residents the most well rested?- Recent data shows they are

The average sleep an adult requires or might expect is around eight hours a night. Sleep is extremely important to a healthy lifestyle and there is a close relationship between sleep and mental health.

According to Simba’s data, levels of sleep deficiency are highest on average in Brighton (61.7%), Newcastle (60.44%) and Leeds (60.34%). On the flip side, residents in Bristol (58.5%), Plymouth (57.1%) and Derbyshire (51.7%) are some of the most well-rested.

Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity advises “Not getting enough sleep, especially over a long stretch or time, can harm both your mind and body, and even affect your skin, whatever your age”.

Is this why we are well rested?

With Derbyshire offering endless opportunities to explore its historic towns and villages, canals and rivers at your own pace, maybe that is why our residents are so well rested.