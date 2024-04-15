Appeal to respect hospital staff

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Dr Hal Spencer, is being clear that the reported increases to violence to aggression, racism and sexualised behaviour, will not be tolerated. Dr Hal Spencer, explained: “Our colleagues should be able to provide care and support for the people of Chesterfield and our communities without the threat of violence, aggression, racist or sexualised behaviour. “We know that the majority of our patients, visitors and service users do not show colleagues these worrying behaviours – and are kind and appreciative of the care they receive - but there is sadly a minority who need to understand it will not be tolerated.” The Trust recently received the feedback from the annual NHS national Staff Survey, confirming that more than 71 per cent colleagues would recommend the Trust as a place to work, which is more than 10 per cent above the average. The survey also received one of the highest response rates - 67 per cent compared to 45 per cent. Ranking well above the national average for most areas and coming in at nineteenth in the country (out of more than 220) for being recommended as a place to receive care, the Trust is acting quickly on the areas for further development. Colleagues at Chesterfield report experiencing more discrimination from patients compared to the national average and worse than average violence and unwanted sexual behaviour. Hal, added: “It’s so important that we act quickly to resolve these issues. I want everybody at the Trust to understand how important it is, and that we will support colleagues – they do not have to tolerate it. I hope gives everybody assurance that they will be protected and supported at work. “It’s sometimes easy to ‘dehumanise’ clinical colleagues and we know it can be a stressful place for people receiving results or waiting for care. But it’s important that we all take a stand against bad behaviour because not only can it negatively impact on staff but it can delay care for those who need it the most.” The Trust’s approach means that anybody abusing Trust colleagues may be asked to leave and could be refused treatment. Abuse means shouting, swearing, using sexist, racist or homophobic language, as well as physical violence. The move is supported by national policy which also means if behaviour is serious and consistent, patients can be banned from all NHS property. To support the approach, the Trust are also launching an internal ‘straight-to-the-point’ poster campaign. Hal, concluded: “We have the right to refuse treatment and take further action against anyone who threatens the safety of everybody here at the Trust. Any incidents that are reported to us will be investigated and police action considered. “We have a great hospital here in Chesterfield - and we're part of a great community - which we should all be very proud of. I urge everybody to focus on the huge positives from the NHS Staff Survey, but also see that we’re proactively tackling areas to improve head on.”